Meet the cast of Feud: Bette and Joan

An eight-part series about the legendary rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford is airing on BBC2 this Christmas.

Beginning with Davis and Crawford’s collaboration on What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? in 1962, Feud: Bette and Joan explores how the two stars – who were bitter rivals – endured ageism, sexism and misogyny in the twilight of their careers.

Meet the all-star cast below…

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford

Crawford was a Hollywood film star whose career spanned more than 50 years. The Oscar winner was a larger than life character who had as much drama off screen as she did on.

Where do I recognise Jessica Lange from?

Lange is a two-time Oscar winner, having won once in 1983 for Tootsie and again in 1995 for Blue Sky. Lange’s most famous movie roles also include Cape Fear, The Postman Always Rings Twice and Frances. More recently, she is perhaps best known for her four-year stint in American Horror Story and HBO’s Grey Gardens.

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis

Davis was an actress of film, television and theatre who had a career spanning six decades. She was also an Oscar winner and was just as bold, brash and ballsy as her rival Crawford.

Where do I recognise Susan Sarandon from?

Sarandon won an Oscar for her 1995 performance in Dead Man Walking. Her other notable movies include Atlantic City, The Hunger and Thelma & Louise. More recently she voiced Aunt Agatha in the American-Japanese animated series Neo Yokio. You might have also spotted her in Friends in 2001, when she had a cameo role as a love interest of Joey’s.