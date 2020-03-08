Scotland v France: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

Scotland will be aiming to blow the Six Nations wide open when they take on France at Murrayfield this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s men sit fifth in the standings despite running Ireland and England close in their encounters

They will be desperate to produce a gusty display against the French side who would be commanding favourites for the tournament with a win this weekend.

France have won all three of their matches so far and know that four victories is likely to be enough to claim the crown, particularly given the uncertainty over games being called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

What time is Scotland v France?

Scotland v France will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 8th March 2020.

What channel is Scotland v France?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Scotland v France

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Scotland v France on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

