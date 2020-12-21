Premier League fixtures at Christmas and Boxing Day – which games are on and how to watch

The Premier League and Christmas go hand-in-hand, like turkey and stuffing, pigs and blankets, Boxing Day and leftovers, and we’re here to help you pick out the top games to watch on TV over the festive period.

A full slate of Boxing Day Premier League fixtures will keep you entertained, even if this Christmas won’t be quite the same as every year before it.

A total of 20 games will be shown in the week of Christmas, half before and half after, with most Premier League games on Sky Sports.

They boast big offerings including Tottenham v Leicester and Man Utd v Leeds to set you up for Christmas, and Arsenal v Chelsea to nurse you through Boxing Day and beyond.

You can also enjoy a string of Premier League games on BT Sport with Leicester v Man Utd and Man City v Newcastle among their feast of football.

And that’s not all. BBC are showing one Boxing Day game for free across their platforms, with full details below, and there will be an offering of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video in the coming weeks, though most of their matches are reserved for the time between Christmas and New Year.

Check out our comprehensive TV guide to watching Premier League football on TV this Christmas.

Premier League Christmas games

All UK time.

Saturday 19th December

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Man City (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 20th December

Brighton v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tottenham v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v Leeds (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Brom v Aston Villa (7:15pm) BT Sport

Monday 21st December

Burnley v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Leicester v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3pm) BBC – FREE TO AIR

Fulham v Southampton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Arsenal v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Sheffield United v Everton (8pm) BT Sport

Sunday 27th December

Leeds v Burnley (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Brighton (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v West Brom (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Wolves v Tottenham (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

How to watch Premier League football on Sky Sports this Christmas

You can watch games live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to watch Premier League football on NOW TV this Christmas

You can watch matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

How to watch Premier League football on BT Sport this Christmas

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month.

You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

A BT Sport monthly pass lets you watch matches without signing up to a contract.

How to watch Premier League football on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas

Good news! New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial which means you can watch all of the Premier League games shown on the platform.

With the trial you can also catch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente with full access to their extensive library of TV and films, plus free next day delivery on thousands of items from the regular Amazon shop.

Subscriptions usually cost £7.99 a month, or £79 per year, and comes with all of the great perks listed above.

