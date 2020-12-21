Premier League fixtures at Christmas and Boxing Day – which games are on and how to watch
Premier League has a special home for fixtures at Christmas and on Boxing Day with a host of channels and platforms showing games on TV and live streaming online.
The Premier League and Christmas go hand-in-hand, like turkey and stuffing, pigs and blankets, Boxing Day and leftovers, and we’re here to help you pick out the top games to watch on TV over the festive period.
A full slate of Boxing Day Premier League fixtures will keep you entertained, even if this Christmas won’t be quite the same as every year before it.
A total of 20 games will be shown in the week of Christmas, half before and half after, with most Premier League games on Sky Sports.
They boast big offerings including Tottenham v Leicester and Man Utd v Leeds to set you up for Christmas, and Arsenal v Chelsea to nurse you through Boxing Day and beyond.
You can also enjoy a string of Premier League games on BT Sport with Leicester v Man Utd and Man City v Newcastle among their feast of football.
And that’s not all. BBC are showing one Boxing Day game for free across their platforms, with full details below, and there will be an offering of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video in the coming weeks, though most of their matches are reserved for the time between Christmas and New Year.
Check out our comprehensive TV guide to watching Premier League football on TV this Christmas.
Premier League Christmas games
All UK time.
Saturday 19th December
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Man City (3pm) Amazon Prime Video
Everton v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 20th December
Brighton v Sheffield United (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tottenham v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man Utd v Leeds (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Brom v Aston Villa (7:15pm) BT Sport
Monday 21st December
Burnley v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v West Ham (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day
Leicester v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3pm) BBC – FREE TO AIR
Fulham v Southampton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Everton (8pm) BT Sport
Sunday 27th December
Leeds v Burnley (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
West Ham v Brighton (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v West Brom (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Wolves v Tottenham (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
How to watch Premier League football on Sky Sports this Christmas
You can watch games live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.
You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.
How to watch Premier League football on NOW TV this Christmas
You can watch matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.
How to watch Premier League football on BT Sport this Christmas
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month.
You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.
A BT Sport monthly pass lets you watch matches without signing up to a contract.
How to watch Premier League football on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas
Good news! New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial which means you can watch all of the Premier League games shown on the platform.
With the trial you can also catch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente with full access to their extensive library of TV and films, plus free next day delivery on thousands of items from the regular Amazon shop.
Subscriptions usually cost £7.99 a month, or £79 per year, and comes with all of the great perks listed above.