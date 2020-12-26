Newcastle, however, will know City have been vulnerable at times and may just sniff a chance of an upset.

The Magpies have struggled on their travels this season but City have been far from imperious at home.

It promises to be a real festive treat with plenty of Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Man City v Newcastle on TV?

Man City v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 26th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v West Brom.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 HD and Ultimate from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Man City v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Newcastle team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero's nagging knee issues may see the star forward miss out yet again.

Eric Garcia looks set to be sidelined while Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus face a race against time to prove their fitness.

Newcastle: The club has confirmed that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles have contracted COVID-19 and doubts remain as to whether they will be available for the visit to Manchester.

Steve Bruce may have to do some juggling over the course of the festive period.

Our prediction: Man City v Newcastle

City, who recorded a hard-fought win over Southampton last weekend, will certainly be confident of tucking all three points neatly away into their Christmas stocking.

However, if anyone is capable of playing the Grinch, it's Newcastle.

Even so, should everything go according to plan, it will be City sporting the widest Boxing Day smile.

Our prediction: Man City 2 - 0 Newcastle

