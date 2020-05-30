Accessibility Links

Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

Bayern Munich are closing in on another Bundesliga title, can they further their cause against Dusseldorf?

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich host Dusseldorf as they begin to turn the screw on their title race rivals.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s men beat Dortmund 1-0 during midweek to secure their status at the top of the table and wrench open a seven-point lead.

Joshua Kimmich’s lovely dink over Roman Burki sealed the win and continued Bayern’s impressive defensive record with five clean sheets in six games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf game on TV and online.

What time is Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf?

Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 30th May 2020.

Watch Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 4:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf prediction

Bayern look irresistible right now, and that isn’t going to change. With goalscorer across the pitch and a robust defence, Flick’s side are well on their way to racking up another trophy.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Dusseldorf

