Test Match Special to replay iconic 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley this week

Cricket fans will be able to relive one of the most remarkable Test matches in modern history as BBC 5 Live replay their coverage of the 2019 Ashes encounter at Headingley.

The Test Match Special team will commentate on all four glorious days of action, starting on Wednesday 8th April.

You can tune in via BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app with the time schedule listed below.

Going into the Test, England were 1-0 down in the series and needed to avoid defeat in third clash to keep themselves in contention to claim the Ashes.

Ben Stokes recorded an innings that has gone down in history as one of the all-time greatest batting displays in memory – cricket fans know exactly where they were as the drama unfolded on that day.

Saturday’s final day will be accompanied by a special live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Third Test replay coverage schedule

Wednesday (Day 1) – from 10:25am

Thursday (Day 2) – from 10:30am

Friday (Day 3) – from 10:30am

Saturday (Day 4) – from 12:30pm