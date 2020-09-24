What channel is Riga v Celtic on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic begin their Europa League adventure in 2020/21 with a third round qualifying tie against Riga.

Advertisement

The Bhoys were dumped out of the Champions League at the first hurdle by Hungarian side Ferencvaros in a shock result for Neil Lennon’s side.

He will demand a big performance against Riga in order to inspire some form of solid European campaign.

The Latvian side were also dropped from the Champions League following a defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

They just about edged their way beyond San Marino side Tre Fiori despite being overwhelming favourites, but how will they fare against Celtic?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Riga v Celtic game on TV and online.

When is Riga v Celtic on TV?

Riga v Celtic will take place on Thursday 24th September 2020.

Europa League games return to their usual Thursday night slot following an August onslaught on fixtures throughout the week.

What time is kick-off?

Riga v Celtic will kick off at 6pm – the match will be closely followed by Shkendija v Tottenham.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Riga v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 2 from 5:55pm.

It costs just £9.99 per month for Sky and Virgin customers and includes LaLigaTV which boasts nine Spanish top flight matches every weekend.

How to live stream Riga v Celtic online

The game is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

It comes included with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Riga v Celtic team news

Riga confirmed XI: TBC

Celtic confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Riga v Celtic

We’ve been here so many times with Celtic, but they do tend to get the job done when it comes to at least reaching the group stages.

They’ve made it to the Europa League knockout rounds in three consecutive seasons since reaching the Champions League group stage. The last time they failed to reach the second-tier group stage was in 2011.

Riga were very poor in the last round and Celtic will feel confident of being able to put in a professional – winning – performance tonight.

Our prediction: Riga 0-2 Celtic

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.