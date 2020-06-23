How to watch International Olympics Day 2020 virtual workouts

Of all the cancellations that were announced in light of the coronavirus pandemic, few were quite as big as the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – with the sporting extravaganza now set to take place next year instead.

But 2020 isn’t completely without Olympic events – today (23rd June), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have joined forces for Olympic Day, and are encouraging people around the world to #BeActive.

The day is being celebrated with a 24-hour online Olympic workout featuring some of the most recognisable faces in sport – here’s how you can tune in…

How can I watch International Olympics Day 2020 virtual workouts?

The workouts will be starting at 11am across 20 time zones, and it couldn’t be easier to join in – all you need to do is head over to The Olympic Games Instagram account (@olympics).

Which sportspeople are taking part?

In total, 22 athletes are leading workouts from various locations around the world – including Australia, India and Brazil.

In Europe, the stars leading workouts include Belgian taekwondo star Abdullah Sediqi and French surfer Johanne Defay.

The full list can be found below:

Pita Taufatofua (taekwondo/cross-country skiing) – Tonga

Tyla Nathan-Wong (rugby 7s) – Wellington, New Zealand

Melissa Wu (diving) – Brisbane, Australia

Yamamoto Seito (athletics) – Tokyo, Japan

Hong Zhang (speed skating) – Beijing, China

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Christie (badminton) – Jakarta, Indonesia

Elizabet Tursynbayeva (figure skating) – Kazakhstan

PV Sindhu (badminton) – Hyderabad, India

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (tennis) – Pakistan

Zeyad Eashash (boxing) – Amman, Jordan

Margarita Mamun (rhythmic gymnastics) – Moscow, Russia

Cameron van der Burgh (swimming) – Cape Town, South Africa

Johanne Defay (surfing) – Europe

Abdullah Sediqi (refugee scholarship holder, taekwondo) – Europe

Desire Operanozie (football) – Lagos, Nigeria

Cherif Fall (surfing) – Dakar, Senegal

Hugo Calderano (table tennis) – Rio, Brazil

Mikel Thomas (athletics) – Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Rommel Pacheco (diving) – Mexico City, Mexico

Natalie Spooner (ice hockey) – Calgary, Canada

Kyla Ross (artistic gymnastics) – Los Angeles, USA

Furthermore, a further 23 Olympic athletes have already taken part in a pre-recorded Olympic Day workout video, including previous champions such as Kenya’s 1500m gold medallist Faith Kipyegon and France’s most decorated Olympian of all-time, Martin Fourcad, and Tokyo hopefuls including Dina Pouryounes, a taekwondo athlete hailing from Iran aiming to represent the Olympic Refugee Team.

Also included in the video are stars such as 13-time Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Jessica Long, from the USA, British taekwondo star Lutalo Muhammad and Federico Molinari, an artistic gymnastic who hails from Argentina.

IOC president Thomas Bach said of the events, ““Celebrating Olympic Day may feel very different from all previous years, but at the same time, on this Olympic Day, our message of the power of sport to bring hope and optimism to everyone resonates even stronger.

“Let us join together to use this power of sport to prepare the postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as a moment of solidarity and resilience of humankind.”