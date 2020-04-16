Sport on BBC this week – listings, highlights, what to watch

The sporting world may be on hold given the coronavirus pandemic but BBC are continuing to bring us all some fine sports action to soak up amid the uncertainty.

Check our our highlights for the week ahead…

Last updated: Wednesday 16th April

Saturday 18th April

12:00pm, BBC One – Football Focus

Dan Walker speaks to Leicester City’s James Maddison, Josh Denzel catches up with Troy Deeney, more of your goals at home and the latest from the EFL with Les Ferdinand. Plus a classic match, voted for by the viewers.

2:00pm, BBC One – FA Cup Rewind: Semi-Final Classics

Featuring both matches from Sunday, April 8, 1990, which saw the first time that both FA Cup semi-finals would be screened live on UK television. At Villa Park, Crystal Palace took on champions elect Liverpool, the team who they’d lost 9-0 to at Anfield earlier that season.

At Maine Road, Manchester United, still seeking their first trophy under Alex Ferguson, took on 2nd Division Oldham Athletic, who’d already claimed a number of top flights scalps in cup competitions that season. Two games, 13 goals, and one epic day.

3:00pm, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

Hazel Irvine relives a Crucible Classic from 1982, a first round encounter between the defending champion Steve Davis and Tony Knowles.

Davis was red hot favourite going into this match having won six trophies that season including the UK Championship and the Masters. But the underdog from Bolton created one of the most memorable upsets in Crucible history, recording a 10-1 win which is still talked about to this day.

7:00pm, BBC Sport online & BBC Sport YouTube Channel – BBC Sport Quarantine Quiz

Take part in BBC Sport’s ‘Quarantine Quiz’ this Saturday from 7.00pm on the BBC Sport website and YouTube channel. Quizmaster Liam Loftus will be joined by MOTDx presenter and 1Xtra DJ Reece Parkinson to test your sporting knowledge over three rounds. Play along and send in your team names by using the hashtag #BBCSPORTQUIZ.

10:20pm, BBC One – Match Of The Day Top 10: European Imports

Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard – who’s the best European in Premier League history? Alan Shearer and Ian Wright join Gary Lineker to discuss how overseas imports changed the game.

11:00pm, BBC One – Match of Their Day

The Match of the Day pundits take control of the running order choosing three matches from the archives and revealing some of the stories behind each game to Gary Lineker.

This week it’s the turn of Ian Wright who looks back on a starring role in an FA Cup Final, winning the title with Arsenal and a relegation great escape.

Sunday 19th April

1:50pm, BBC One – FA Cup Rewind: Semi-Final Classics

Featuring Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool doing battle at Maine Road in 1977. The Reds were chasing an historic treble that season in league, FA Cup and European Cup.

The second game comes from 20 years later, with third tier Chesterfield in a semi-final for the first time in their history. They faced Premier League Middlesbrough at Hillsborough, a team that boasted international stars like Juninho, Emerson and Ravanelli.

3:00pm, BBC Sport online, Red Button, BBC iPlayer – FA Cup Rewind

Watford’s thrilling FA Cup semi-final win against Wolves last season sending them through to their first final since 1984 will be shown in full, giving viewers an opportunity to witness a five-goal classic and Gerard Deulofeu’s stunning substitute performance.

3:00pm, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

Hazel Irvine takes another trip down memory lane as she relives the 1982 World Final between Ray Reardon and Alex Higgins. Welshman Reardon was already a six-time winner of the title while Higgins was attempting to win the World Crown for a second time, ten years after his maiden victory. When the Hurricane took the last three frames to lift the trophy, there were emotional scenes at the Crucible which live long in the memory.

5:00pm, BBC Two – Alex Higgins: The People’s Champion

One man transfixed television viewers during snooker’s golden age – Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins.

This poignant documentary charts the remarkable rise and fall of the snooker genius, from his early days growing up in Belfast to his climb to the top of the sport as two-time world champion.

