When is the Europa League draw? How to watch Round of 16 draw on TV, live stream

The Europa League is heating up with 32 teams left in the hunt for the iconic silverware.

Advertisement

Teams have dropped into the tournament from the Champions League, while five British sides continue to battle away in the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Europa League Round of 16 draw including time, TV channel and live stream information.

When is the Europa League Round of 16 draw?

The draw will take place on Friday 28th March at 12:00pm GMT.

It will be held in Nyon, Switzerland – the home of UEFA.

How to watch the Europa League draw?

UEFA.com will be live streaming the Europa League draw, while BT Sport are also expected to show full coverage of the draw across their channels.

Advertisement

Who is in the Europa League draw?

16 teams will enter the draw, to be determined by the Round of 32…

For details on how to watch every single game live, check out our comprehensive Europa League fixtures on TV guide