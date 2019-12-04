UK Championship snooker 2019 draw: Fourth round

The UK Championship is filtering through to the elite pack in the fourth round.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com will bring you the full draw for each round of the competition.

UK Championship snooker draw – Fourth round

Approximate times. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Wednesday 4th December

From 2:00pm

Mark Allen (7) v Kurt Maflin (42)

John Higgins (5) v Stuart Bingham (12)

From 8:00pm

Li Hang (41) v Liang Wenbo (40)

Yan Bingtao (20) v Neil Robertson (4)

Thursday 5th December

From 2:00pm

Gary Wilson (18) v Nigel Bond (98)

Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Ding Junhui (16)

Advertisement

From 8:00pm

Michael White (62) v Stephen Maguire (14)

Matthew Stevens (43) v Mark Selby (6)