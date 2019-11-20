West Ham v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Jose Mourinho will take charge of his first game as Tottenham manager against West Ham this weekend.

The 56-year-old was installed as Spurs boss just hours after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked on a dramatic Tuesday evening.

Former Chelsea and Man Utd boss was appointed in a whirlwind turnaround, and will focus his attention immediately on his new side.

Spurs are winless in the league since the end of September.

In east London, West Ham are flirting with the Premier League relegation zone after failing to win any of their last six league games.

Saturday’s early kick off should be a firecracker as both sides battle for a morale boosting win following the international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the West Ham v Tottenham game?

West Ham v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 23rd November 2019.

How to watch and live stream West Ham v Tottenham

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 12:00pm.

How to watch West Ham v Tottenham in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

As far as jolting a season into life goes, hiring Jose Mourinho is the nuclear option.

His tenure really could go either way, but he will be desperate to cast off early concerns with a big win in this one.

West Ham have averaged less than a goal a game in their last five outings and have been woeful at the back.

Expect a messy one, but expect Spurs to be fired up for their new boss.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Tottenham