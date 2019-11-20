Charlton v Cardiff: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

New Cardiff manager Neil Harris gets his first taste of Bluebirds football at Charlton in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Harris has replaced Neil Warnock at Cardiff, who are labouring 14th in the Championship.

Charlton have dropped down the table after their stellar start to the campaign and are seeking a first league win in four games on Saturday.

And Lee Bowyer’s men will be hoping to exploit the shake-up at Cardiff and push for three points here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Charlton v Cardiff game on TV and online.

What time is the Charlton v Cardiff game?

Charlton v Cardiff will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 23rd November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Charlton v Cardiff

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Charlton are in desperate need of a victory, having narrowly lost three of their last four games.

Lee Bowyer’s side got a taste of what it takes to remain within the promotion spots in the Championship and grinding out a victory here on Saturday will be crucial.

But there is an unknown quality about this Cardiff side, who are under a new manager in Neil Harris.

Neil Warnock’s exit after three years in Wales means there is likely to be a transitional period for Harris to get his men playing the way he wants.

Charlton will hope to exploit this and Bowyer needs his players to step up.

Expect goals in this early kick-off, with the Addicks likely to pinch it.

Prediction: Charlton 2-1 Cardiff