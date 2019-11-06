Red Star v Tottenham: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Tottenham can take a big step towards Champions League progression with a victory at Red Star this week.

Spurs haven’t enjoyed a consistent season in Europe so far, with a win, draw and loss to their name, but can open up a four-gap over Red Star if they triumph in this one.

Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to restore the winning mentality at Spurs following a dismal start to the 2019/20 campaign.

European football has often provided Spurs with respite in bad patches over the last few seasons, and Pochettino will hope for a similar boost on Wednesday.

Red Star are no pushovers though, having beaten Liverpool in Serbia during last season’s group stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Red Star v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is Red Star v Tottenham?

Red Star v Tottenham will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 6th November 2019.

How to watch Red Star v Tottenham on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham are scrambling for any semblance of form right now.

They came close against Everton, but without Harry Kane, they have really lacked attacking prowess.

A lack of form coupled with spiralling confidence will leave Spurs with a tricky task in Belgrade.

Prediction: Red Star 1-1 Tottenham