Aberdeen v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Celtic travel to Aberdeen on Sunday just three days after a battle with Lazio in the UEFA Europa League.

Advertisement

And the Hoops will be eyeing victory at Pittodrie to maintain pressure on title rivals Rangers.

Celtic head into the weekend top of the Scottish Premiership and face an Aberdeen side desperately trying to recoup ground on the top two.

Aberdeen have won just two of their last four league outings and victory here would prove a huge morale boost for the Dons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aberdeen v Celtic game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Aberdeen v Celtic game?

Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 12:15pm on Sunday 27th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Aberdeen v Celtic

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:45am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic are firm favourites heading into this clash but must be wary of the threat Aberdeen possess.

After all, the Dons have reacted with a draw and a win since the humbling 5-0 loss to Rangers earlier this month.

Aberdeen are certainly not as powerful as they were last season, where they failed to beat Celtic in all six of their meetings.

And this suggests the Hoops are on course for another victory on Sunday.

Celtic can always suffer mishaps – as the 2-0 loss to Livingston earlier this month can testify.

But in reality this should be a game Neil Lennon’s men control and see out with a routine win.

Advertisement

Prediction: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic