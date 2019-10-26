UFC Fight Night: How to watch Maia v Askren – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Damien Maia and Ben Askren step into the Octagon together for UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Veteran Brazilian star Maia lost three successive bouts between 2017 and 2018, but has bounced back with two victories this year.

The 41-year-old star will face American Ben Askren who boasts a 19-1 winning record.

His first defeat came in his last outing at UFC 239 when he was knocked out in less than five second of the first round against Jorge Masvidal.

What time does UFC Fight Night start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Maia v Askren – will start at 1:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 26th October.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 10:30am (UK time).

Where is UFC Fight Night held?

UFC Fight Night will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The arena can hold up to 12,000 spectators and usually hosts a string of sports teams as well as numerous live music events.

How to watch UFC Fight Night

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport from 11:00am (PreLims) on Saturday and 1:00pm (Main Card).

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.