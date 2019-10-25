Southampton v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Southampton are sliding closer to the relegation zone following four games without a win, and the arrival of high-flying Leicester isn’t good timing.

Advertisement

The Saints drew 1-1 with Wolves at the weekend following defeats against Chelsea, Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Boss Ralph Hassenhuttl is attempting to implement his attacking style of play on his team, but with limited success.

Leicester continue to grind out solid results with a 2-1 victory over Burnley their latest triumph.

Jamie Vardy notched his sixth goal of the season while Youri Tielemans – who has been less effective since making his loan move to Leicester permanent – finished off the game late on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Leicester game on TV and online.



<section><h2>Predict the winner! Southampton v Leicester</h2> <p>Who will win?</p> </section><section><h2>Southampton</h2> </section><section><h3>Draw</h3> </section><section><h3>Leicester</h3> </section><p> </p> <p></p>

What time is Southampton v Leicester?

Southampton v Leicester will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 25th October 2019.

How to watch Southampton v Leicester on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Southampton have relied too heavily on Danny Ings – his three goals in three games are the only strikes recorded by the Saints in a month.

They need the likes of Nathan Redmond to step up and produce, or the march towards relegation will continue at pace.

On the other hand, Leicester arrive in decent form and will hope for another gritty win without needing to blow away their opponents.

Advertisement

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Leicester