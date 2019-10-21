Huddersfield v Middlesbrough: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Neither Huddersfield nor Middlesbrough have fared particularly well in the Championship so far this season and Wednesday night could be a struggle for both sides.

Relegation is certainly more likely than promotion for both teams at this stage.

Town under Danny Cowley have enjoyed an upturn in form but Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate is struggling to eke out points right now.

Wednesday could be a fractious fixture in West Yorkshire with both teams in need of three points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Huddersfield v Middlesbrough game on TV and online.

What time is the Huddersfield v Middlesbrough game?

Huddersfield v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Huddersfield v Middlesbrough

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Huddersfield’s mini resurgence under new manager Danny Cowley certainly gives them the edge here against a beleaguered Middlesbrough side.

Boro have claimed just two points from their five away games this term and another defeat could be on the cards here.

Town may not have the best home form themselves but spirits are rising in this pocket of West Yorkshire.

The Cowleys have certainly injected some hope into a lifeless squad and Town are expected to press Boro hard on Wednesday.

While this might not be a classic, it’s a game Huddersfield will want out of the way with three points in the bag.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-0 Middlesbrough