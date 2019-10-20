Tottenham v Red Star: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Tottenham are desperate for a win to reignite their Champions League campaign and facing Red Star at home is arguably their easiest match of the group stage.

Spurs lost 7-2 to Bayern Munich the last time they played in Europe and it’s been a humbling few weeks since that result.

Red Star were stuffed in Munich but beat Olympiakos with ease in their second group game to move above Tottenham.

This match for Spurs comes sandwiched between hosting Watford and then a trip to Liverpool in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Red Star game on TV and online.

What time is the Tottenham v Red Star game?

Tottenham v Red Star will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Red Star

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham were burned by Bayern Munich in their last Champions League outing and will be desperate to make amends here.

Red Star are an intimidating force at home but away from Belgrade they are less of a threat.

The Serbian side lost to Bayern 3-0 in Munich earlier this season and Spurs will hope to inflict the same controlled display on Tuesday’s opponents.

With spirits low in north London, it will be down to senior players like Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen to stand up and be counted.

This will not be an easy game for Tottenham and defeat would pile major pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have enough individual quality within the side to steamroll Red Star but whether or not there is real team togetherness remains to be seen.

Still, if all goes to plan Tottenham should win here and can begin thinking about Liverpool at the weekend.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Red Star