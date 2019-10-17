England v Australia: How to watch Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on TV and live stream

England will take on Australia in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals this weekend after winning Pool C.

Advertisement

Eddie Jones’ men won three group games before their final showdown with France was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

This match-up represents a far bigger challenge than England have faced so far, though Australia haven’t looked at the top of their game and finished second in Pool D behind Wales after being defeated by them.

England have won their last six meetings with Australia – including a clean-sweep during the 2016 tour Down Under.

Australia’s last victory over England came in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool stages when the host nation was eliminated before the knockout rounds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Australia game on TV and online.

What time is England v Australia?

England v Australia will kick off at 8:15am on Saturday 19th October 2019.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where is England v Australia?

The game will take place at Oita Stadium, Oita. Capacity: 40,000

How to watch and live stream England v Australia

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Rugby World Cup fixtures

Saturday 19th October

England v Australia (8:15am)

New Zealand v Ireland (11:15am)

Sunday 20th October

Wales v France (8:15am)

Advertisement

Japan v South Africa (11:15am)