Everton v West Ham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Everton are seeking to end a run of four successive defeats in the Premier League with the welcome of West Ham to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Toffees manager Marco Silva is under intense pressure to get results as the club languish in the bottom three.

West Ham have won just one of their last four league games yet victory here could see the Hammers momentarily rise to third in the table.

They claimed a 3-1 victory on Merseyside last season and could impose more misery on Silva with a win here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is the Everton v West Ham game?

Everton v West Ham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 19th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Everton v West Ham

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everton’s woes rumbled into the international break with the 1-0 loss at Burnley last time out but manager Marco Silva kept his job.

And the pressure is weighting heavy on the Toffees boss, whose side have managed to score just six league goals all season.

West Ham, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stronger than expected start to the new campaign and earned a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on their last road trip.

Sebastian Haller scored on his last outing and the striker may well be the focus of Hammers attacks yet again this weekend.

West Ham may look to target Everton’s Djibril Sidibe, who is expected to come in for the suspended full-back Seamus Coleman.

Sidibe has managed just one substitute appearance in the league all season and may have to deal with Felipe Anderson all afternoon.

With such a rickety defence and abject attacking presence right now, it’s hard to see Everton winning this clash.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 West Ham