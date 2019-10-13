Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. USA v Tonga: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

USA v Tonga: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

USA and Tonga go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture

USA Rugby World Cup

USA and Tonga are playing for pride in their final game of the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Advertisement

Both teams are out of the running for a place in the next round, with USA yet to record a single point.

The game is expected to go ahead despite Rugby World Cup matches being cancelled this weekend due to a typhoon in Japan.

For the list of cancelled games, check out our fixtures guide below:

Tonga pushed France remarkably close to an upset during their last outing, only losing 23-21 to secure a bonus point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the USA v Tonga game on TV and online.

What time is USA v Tonga?

USA v Tonga will kick off at 6:45am on Sunday 13th October 2019.

Where is USA v Tonga?

The game will take place at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashi-Osaka City. Capacity: 24,000

How to watch and live stream USA v Tonga

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

Advertisement

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Tags

All about Rugby World Cup 2019 Live

Rugby World Cup typhoon
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV guide

Riverdale Ep.302b -- T13.2020252 -- Photo Credit: Dean Buscher / © 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

F1 Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Preview Japanese Grand Prix: Vettel v Leclerc battle, Hamilton close to title

MotoGP

MotoGP 2019 race calendar and TV guide