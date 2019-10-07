Accessibility Links

  World Athletics Championships 2019 medal table: Full standings from Doha

The final World Athletics Championships medal table has been confirmed

World Athletics Championships

The World Athletics Championships has drawn to a close after 10 days of individuals and nations battleing it out for supremacy on the track and field.

The United States ran away at the top of the medal table in 2017 with 30 medals in total, including 10 golds.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland racked up six medals including two golds – Mo Farah in the Men’s 10,000m and the 4x100m Men’s Relay team.

The official medal table is organised by the number of golds won, and RadioTimes.com will be updating the standings each day throughout the tournament.

World Athletics Championship 2019 medal table – Top 10

LAST UPDATED: Monday 7th October (9:00am)

RANK COUNTRY
TOTAL
1 United States 14 11 4 29
2 Kenya 5 2 4 11
3 Jamaica 3 5 3 11
4 China 3 3 3 9
5 Ethiopia 2 5 1 8
6 Great Britain 2 3 0 5
7 Germany 2 0 4 6
8 Japan 2 0 1 3
9= Netherlands 2 0 0 2
9= Uganda 2 0 0 2

