Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils: How to watch Super League semi-finals on TV and live stream

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils for the second time in two weeks with the pair vying for a spot in the Super League grand final.

The Cherry and Whites defeated Salford 18-12 in the qualifying final, but couldn’t find a way beyond their dominant rivals St Helens in the first semi-final.

The Red Devils bounced back from their defeat to Wigan with an airtight 22-0 shut-out victory over Castleford Tigers in the elimination final to earn a second shot at reaching the showpiece game of Super League rugby.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils game on TV and online.

What time is Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils?

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 4th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wigan will believe they have the edge following their victory over Salford in September.

However, Salford will now feel the momentum is with them following their gutsy win against Castleford.

Wigan have a 5-0 head-to-head record with Salford dating back to May 2018, but when the white line is crossed, records and history count for little.

It has been a tremendous turnaround season for Ian Watkins and his Red Devils – and it may not be over yet if they dig deep.

Prediction: Salford Red Devils win