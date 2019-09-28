Argentina v Tonga: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Argentina and Tonga are looking to put their first points on the board when they up against each other this weekend.

The Argentine team put in a terrific shift to almost upset France in a narrow 23-21 defeat.

Argentina took a 21-20 lead after coming back from 20-3 down at half-time, but a drop goal by Camille Lopez saw the French scrape through.

Tonga were confidently swept aside by England in a 27-3 loss at the weekend, but their physicality caught the eye of many.

They won’t be pushed over easily – or literally – meaning their clash with Argentina is shaping up to be a low-key cracker in Pool C.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Argentina v Tonga game on TV and online.

What time is Argentina v Tonga?

Argentina v Tonga will kick off at 5:45am on Saturday 28th September 2019.

Where is Argentina v Tonga?

The game will take place at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashi-Osaka City. Capacity: 24,000

How to watch and live stream Argentina v Tonga

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV at 5:15am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Argentina v Tonga

Saturday 28th September

France v USA

Wednesday 2nd October

England v Argentina

Saturday 5th October

France v Tonga

Sunday 6th October

Argentina v USA

Wednesday 9th October

England v France

Saturday 12th October

USA v Tonga

Sunday 13th October