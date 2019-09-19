Newcastle v Brighton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Brighton head to Newcastle in Saturday’s late kick-off seeking to replicate last season’s victory at St James’ Park.

The Seagulls pinched a 1-0 win in October 2018 and have not lost on Tyneside in three years.

It may be too early to talk about relegation but both sides will be desperate to avoid defeat here and hand a potential rival three points.

Newcastle are in severe need of a morale boost after a disappointing start to the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Brighton game on TV and online.

What time is the Newcastle v Brighton game?

Newcastle v Brighton will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 21st September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Newcastle v Brighton

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Newcastle have laboured at the start of this season with Steve Bruce newly installed as manager – and Saturday’s clash is already of great importance.

The Toon’s sole league win was a smash-and-grab job at Tottenham, which they have since failed to match with another victory.

Brighton aren’t faring an awful lot better but they have already beaten Watford 3-0 away from home this season and come into the clash having drawn with Burnley last weekend.

Manager Graham Potter is seeking to end a four-game winless streak in the Premier League but would likely take a draw from the 700-mile round trip to St James’ Park.

This might not be a firecracker of a match but it will certainly be tense as both managers seek to keep the pressure off their backs.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Brighton