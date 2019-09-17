Leicester v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham are growing into the 2019/20 season and will hope to keep the ball rolling against Leicester this weekend.

Advertisement

Spurs effortlessly picked apart Crystal Palace last time out in the top flight with a 4-0 thumping at the new stadium.

Son Heung-Min – who has endured a muted start to the campaign – burst into life with two strikes, while a Patrick van Aanholt own goal and Erik Lamela finish added to the rout.

Mauricio Pochettino will be pleased with his side’s display but know tougher tests lie ahead.

Leicester are one team expected to challenge the top six this time around and while they haven’t set the league alight just yet, they’ve proven themselves to be a tough nut to crack.

The Foxes are fifth in the table going into the weekend despite suffering their first defeat of the season last time out – a narrow 1-0 loss away at Manchester United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Leicester v Tottenham game?

Leicester v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 21st September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leicester v Tottenham

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

You get the feeling that Leicester are purring along in second or third gear, laying out the solid groundwork for greater things to come.

They’ve not conceded more than one goal in each of their six games – including a cup clash with Newcastle – this season.

Brendan Rodgers has got the basics set with his side and he’s just waiting for the creative trio of James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Youri Tielemans to explode out of their shells.

Tottenham were much, much improved against a usually tough-to-crack Palace side, but they could hit a buffer when travelling up to face Leicester.

Advertisement

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Tottenham