Ireland v Scotland: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Ireland and Scotland go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool A fixture
Ireland battle with Scotland in their opening clash of the Rugby World Cup.
The Irish head into the tournament in buoyant mood following a pair of victories over Wales in their warm-up clashes.
Their results in Dublin and Cardiff will have banished memories of a dire day at the office when they were defeated 57-15 by England at Twickenham in August.
Scotland beat Georgia twice and recorded a home win against France despite also being toppled 32-3 in Paris last month.
They remain very much outsiders to make an impact in this tournament, though Ireland are part of the chasing pack behind the hot contenders including New Zealand and South Africa.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Scotland game on TV and online.
What time is Ireland v Scotland?
Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 8:45am on Sunday 22nd September 2019.
Where is Ireland v Scotland?
The game will take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327
How to watch and live stream Ireland v Scotland
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool A – Rugby World Cup fixtures
Japan v Russia
Friday 20th September
Ireland v Scotland
Sunday 22nd September
Russia v Samoa
Tuesday 24th September
Japan v Ireland
Saturday 28th September
Scotland v Samoa
Monday 30th September
Ireland v Russia
Thursday 3rd October
Japan v Samoa
Saturday 5th October
Scotland v Russia
Wednesday 9th October
Ireland v Samoa
Saturday 12th October
Japan v Scotland
Sunday 13th October