Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

The 2019 Formula 1 season is in full swing with Lewis Hamilton leading the pack once again.

Mercedes star Hamilton won his fifth World Championship in 2018 and is closing in on Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven.

Sky Sports have the lion’s share of live coverage in the Formula 1 2019 season after the broadcaster signed an exclusive deal to F1’s live TV rights in the UK.

However, a new deal between Sky and Channel 4 means that F1 highlights will remain free to air on Channel 4 in 2019.

Check out the full F1 2019 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

How to watch Formula 1 live on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Formula 1 live on TV: 2019 race calendar

22nd September – Singapore Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1/NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

Singapore Grand Prix preview, how to watch, TV guide

29th September – Russian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1/NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

13th October – Japanese Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1/NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

27th October – Mexican Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1/NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

3rd November – USA Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1/NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

17th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1/NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

1st December – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1/NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

Formula 1 results

17 March – Australian Grand Prix

WINNER: Valtteri Bottas (MERCEDES)

2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3rd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

31 March – Bahrain Grand Prix

WINNER: Lewis Hamilton (MERCEDES)

2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

14 April – Chinese Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

28 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

WINNER: VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES)

2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3rd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

12 May – Spanish Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

26 May – Monaco Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

3rd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

9 June – Canadian Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

23 June – French Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

30 June – Austrian Grand Prix

WINNER: MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL)

2nd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3rd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

14 July – British Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

28 July – German Grand Prix

WINNER: MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL)

2nd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

3rd: Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)

4 August – Hungarian Grand Prix

WINNER: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2nd: Mex Verstappen (Red Bull)

3rd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

1 September – Belgian Grand Prix

WINNER: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3rd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

8 September – Italian Grand Prix

WINNER: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)