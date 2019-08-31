UFC Fight Night 157: How to watch Andrade v Zhang – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Jessica Andrade faces the first defence of her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship when she heads to China this weekend.

Advertisement

The Brazilian fighter won the belt on home turf in June when she toppled Rose Namajunas with the Performance and Fight of the Night.

Andrade has lost just one of her last eight fights over the last four years and is the hot favourite to shake off the challenge from Weili Zhang at UFC Fight Night 157.

The Hebei-born fighter will have the home crowd on her side this weekend and has steadily risen through the rankings with 19 successive victories following a loss her first professional fight in 2013.

Zhang joined UFC in 2018 and has since beaten Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres in her three bouts to earn a shot at the title.

Showdowns between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos v Li Jingliang and Kai Kara-France v Mark De La Rosa are also on the card for the UFC’s debut in Shenzhen.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 157 on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time does UFC Fight Night 157 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 157 main card – including Andrade v Zhang – will start at 11:00am (UK time) on Saturday 31st August.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 9:00am (UK time) on Saturday 31st August.

Where is UFC Fight Night 157 held?

UFC Fight Night 157 will be held at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.

The arena can hold up to 18,000 spectators and will be buzzing this weekend.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 157

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Advertisement

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 9:00am (PreLims) and 11:00am (Main Card) on Saturday.