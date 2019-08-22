St Mirren v Rangers: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Rangers will hope to continue their 100 per cent start to the new Scottish Premiership season when they head to St Mirren on Sunday.

Rangers and city rivals Celtic are the only teams in Scotland’s top tier to record back-to-back wins from their opening two games of the season.

The title race is already on but Rangers face a tough task against a St Mirren side that stunned Aberdeen 1-0 last time out.

And there could well be another upset on the cards in Paisley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Mirren v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the St Mirren v Rangers game?

St Mirren v Rangers will kick off at 12:15pm on Sunday 25th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream St Mirren v Rangers

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:45am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

St Mirren may have already stunned Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership this season but Rangers are a different beast.

Steven Gerrard’s men are already up and running this season, having been competing in Europa League qualifiers since late July.

Gers have impressed so far with two wins from two in the Scottish Premiership – and that includes a 6-1 thumping of Hibs.

Expect Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos to get on the scoresheet here, so long as they are playing three days after a Europa League qualifier with Legia Warsaw.

Prediction: St Mirren 0-3 Rangers

