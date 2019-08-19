India in West Indies: How to watch every ODI and Test match on TV and live stream online

India will tour the West Indies in August with a string of matches for fans to enjoy in the sun.

A total of eight games will be played including a selection of T20 Internationals, ODIs and Test matches.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in action amid rumours of a rift in the team camp, while MS Dhoni misses out of the tour due to military service.

Fans will be keen to soak up every moment of the action, but how can you watch on TV in the UK and India?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about India’s tour of the West Indies.

West Indies v India 2019 schedule

All in UK time

1st T20 International

Date: Saturday 3rd August – 3:30pm

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (3:25pm)

2nd T20 International

Date: Sunday 4th August – 3:30pm

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park, Florida, USA

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (3:25pm)

3rd T20 International

Date: Tuesday 6th August – 3:30pm

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park, Florida, USA

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and NOW TV (3:25pm)

1st ODI

Date: Thursday 8th August – 2:30pm

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket, Mix and NOW TV (2:25pm) then Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (6:00pm)

2nd ODI

Date: Sunday 11th August – 2:30pm

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (2:30pm) then Sky Sports Cricket (5:45pm)

3rd ODI

Date: Wednesday 14th August – 2:30pm

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button and Mix (2:25pm)

1st Test

Date: Thursday 22nd August to Monday 26th August – 2:30pm

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

TV schedule

Thurs 22nd: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button and Mix (2:25pm)

Fri 23rd: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button and Mix (2:25pm)

Sat 24th: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button and Mix (2:25pm)

Sun 25th: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button and Mix (2:25pm)

Mon 26th: Sky Sports Cricket Red Button (2:25pm)

2nd Test

Date: Friday 30th August to Tuesday 3rd September – 3:30pm

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

TV schedule

To be confirmed

How to watch West Indies v India in the UK

The tour will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports and NOW TV.

Viewers will be able to watch the action on a combination of Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and Red Button.

See details in the schedule above.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo and Sky Sports apps.

Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their deal for just £18 per month and can cancel anytime or subscribe to the full Sky Sports package for £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the matches through NOW TV without signing up for a full contract. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch West Indies v India in India

Fans in India can follow all of the action on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Action will be shown on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD on TV.

Live streaming coverage of the tour will be available on SonyLiv.