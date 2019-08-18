Chelsea v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Chelsea kicked off their Premier League campaign in dismal style, but will hope to bounce back against Leicester.

Advertisement

The Blues’ young guns were blown away by an equally youthful Manchester United team in a 4-0 rout.

The scoreline may have flattered United, with Frank Lampard’s side striking the woodwork twice during the game, but Chelsea know they need to step it up in their next outing.

Leicester recorded a reassuring clean sheet during their goalless draw with Wolves on the opening weekend.

The Foxes couldn’t replace Harry Maguire in time, meaning Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu were expected to step up – and they did.

Brendan Rodgers will be keen to see his attackers find their rhythm with Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez showing flashes on their potential together at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Leicester game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Chelsea v Leicester game?

Chelsea v Leicester will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 18th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Leicester

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Chelsea v Leicester in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea need time to adjust to their new way of life in the Eden Hazard-free world.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and other young prospects will grow into their roles but it could be a testing few weeks.

Leicester look a far more orderly unit with a regimented defence and obvious threats going forward.

They could seize the initiative early in the season, starting with a signal of intent at the Bridge.

Advertisement

Prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Leicester