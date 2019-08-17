Sheffield Wednesday v Luton: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

All eyes are on promotion at Sheffield Wednesday this season as the club seek to emulate their city rivals Sheffield United and climb back into the Premier League.

Advertisement

A strong start to the 2019/20 Championship campaign has Wednesday exactly where manager Lee Bullen wants them.

And Bullen’s men should be confident heading into this clash at Hillsborough against a Luton side that are still finding their feet back in the Championship.

Luton’s remit is to survive the season and they would gladly take a point from South Yorkshire on Tuesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield Wednesday v Luton game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Sheffield Wednesday v Luton game?

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 20th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Luton

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to continue their strong start to the season that has put them already into the promotion mixer.

But Luton themselves are keen to maintain their reasonable start to the season, with all eyes on survival for the Kenilworth Road team.

Games involving Luton have involved plenty of goals already this season and fans should expect a few more here on Tuesday night.

After all, Wednesday are an attack-minded side who proved their muscle in the 2-0 derby win over Barnsley 10 days ago.

Wednesday should win this game but don’t write off Luton pinching a goal.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Luton

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.