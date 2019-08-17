Derby v Bristol City: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Derby have tentatively started life under new manager Phillip Cocu and will hope to continue their strong opening to the season when they host Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

The Rams are desperate for promotion this season after missing out in the playoff final just a few months ago.

City also expect to be in the payoff mixer come the end of the campaign, yet have endured a gruelling opening few weeks of the season.

They will head to Pride Park hoping to pinch at least a point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v Bristol City game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Derby v Bristol City game?

Derby v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 20th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Derby v Bristol City

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s been a very reserved start to the new season for Derby County with Phillip Cocu in charge.

They beat Huddersfield and avoided defeat at Swansea, yet are still not the free-flowing Derby that fans enjoyed under Frank Lampard.

Derby head into this game after a bruising trip to Stoke on Saturday and must then turn their attention to West Brom and Nottingham Forest, meaning this could already be a defining period in their season.

Bristol City, meanwhile, have laboured at the start of the season and face Derby after back-to-back meetings with QPR.

It’s hard to see where City will claim a win here, such is Derby’s strength. But a draw is not out of the question in what should be a tight game.

Prediction: Derby 1-0 Bristol City

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.