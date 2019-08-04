Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV?
The Hungarian Grand Prix is the 12th race in the 2019 Formula 1 season – when does the action take place?
Lewis Hamilton will be desperate to bounce back from a nightmare race in Germany and claim the Hungarian Grand Prix title on Sunday.
It’s a quick turnaround for the f1 teams as they all head from Hockenheim to the Hungaroring.
Mercedes lead the F1 Constructors’ Championship comfortably but Hamilton, who has a 41-point lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the Drivers’ title battle, will want a win here.
Max Verstappen once again showed his class last time out but can the Red Bull put in another race-winning performance?
Meanwhile, Ferrari’s miserable season continues and they will hope to get on the podiums in Hungary to kick-start the second half of the campaign.
Live from Hungaroring, Mogyorod
Practice: Friday 2nd August – Saturday 3rd August
Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.
Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)
Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)
Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)
Qualifying: Saturday 3rd August
The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).
Qualifying: 2:00pm
Qualifying highlights: 6:30pm (Channel 4)
Race Day: Sunday 4th August
Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).
Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm
Race: 2:10pm
Highlights: 7:00pm (Channel 4)
Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.
Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
Where else can I follow the Hungarian Grand Prix?
Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.