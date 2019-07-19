Newcastle v West Ham: How to watch Asia Trophy on TV and live stream

Newcastle expect to have new manager Steve Bruce in the dugout for this third-place playoff in the Asia Trophy after a tumultuous few weeks for the club.

The Toon have finally found a replacement manager for Rafa Benitez but Bruce was not present to watch his new side lose 4-0 against Wolves in the Asia Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.

Bruce’s Newcastle come up against a West Ham side that lost 4-1 to Manchester City in the other semi-final.

Mark Noble scored a consolation for the Hammers in Nanjing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is the Newcastle v West Ham game?

Newcastle v West Ham will kick off at 10:00am UK time on Saturday 20 July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Newcastle v West Ham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 9:45am.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Ham did not put in the most productive of performances against Manchester City – but the Hammers should win this game.

The ‘new manager bounce’ may well not apply to Steve Bruce, with his Newcastle side looking particularly out of sorts against Wolves.

It’s hard to see how Bruce can inspire this team within the space of a few days to claiming victory in what is, in reality, a meaningless game.

West Ham are setting themselves up for the season while Newcastle will still be working on Bruce’s new systems.

So everything points to a West Ham win here.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-2 West Ham