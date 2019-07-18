UFC Fight Night: How to watch Dos Anjos v Edwards – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Rafael dos Anjos clashes with Leon Edwards in the headline bout this weekend, with the Brazilian seeking to kick on after winning last time out.

Advertisement

Dos Anjos won his previous fight – against Kevin Lee – and comes up against 6ft 2in Edwards, who has won his last seven fights.

Dos Anjos is the favourite heading into this clash and it’s the first time since December 2015 that Edwards appears in an American Octagon.

Edwards has gone the distance in four of his last five bouts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Dos Anjos v Edwards – will start at 2:00am (UK time) in the morning of Sunday 21st July.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from midnight (UK time) on Sunday 21st July.

Where is UFC Fight Night held?

UFC Fight Night will be held at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

The arena can hold up to 18,500 spectators and is usually used for basketball and ice hockey.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from midnight on Sunday (PreLims) and 2:00am (Main Card) into the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Advertisement

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.