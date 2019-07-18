Africa Cup of Nations 2019 fixtures: Watch 2019 AFCON on TV, live stream, dates, UK time

The Africa Cup of Nations has boiled down to the final two with Senegal and Algeria duelling for the trophy.

Defending champions Cameroon failed to inspire, while host-nation hero Mohamed Salah couldn’t lead Egypt to glory in his homeland.

Fellow Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane is still in with a shot of lifting the trophy with Senegal, though Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez will be determined to stop him.

Fans in the UK will be desperate to soak up the action during the break between domestic seasons, and there is plenty of action still to come in the final showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

How to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2019 on TV and online in the UK

Every match of the 2019 AFCON will be shown live on Eurosport 1 and 2.

Check your current Sky, Virgin Media or BT TV package to see whether you have access to the channels. If not, fear not.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

See below for the full list of fixtures and times for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 groups

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 fixtures

All dates and times in UK time

Wednesday 17th July – Third-place play-off

Tunisia v Nigeria (8:00pm)

Friday 19th July – Final

Senegal v Algeria (8:00pm)

