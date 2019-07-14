Bradford v Liverpool: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Liverpool travel to Bradford for a sold-out friendly clash against the League Two outfit.

The Reds faced Tranmere in their first pre-season encounter, and the Bradford game will be their last in the UK before heading overseas.

Several of the Reds’ key players are yet to return from extended breaks due to international duty.

Sadio Mane is still going in the 2018/19 season as Senegal have reached the Africa Cup of Nations latter stages.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his buoyant squad to get back together and build their fitness ahead of their anticipated assault on the Premier League title in 2019/20.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bradford v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Bradford v Liverpool game?

Bradford v Liverpool will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 14th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bradford v Liverpool

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFC TV (Sky: 425, Virgin: 544).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.