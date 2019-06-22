UFC Fight Night 154: How to watch Renato Moicano v Korean Zombie – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Renato Moicano will step into the Octagon with the Korean Zombie in a featherweight showdown in South Carolina this weekend.

Brazilian star Moicano is coming off the back of a defeat to Jose Aldo in February, just the second of his 16-fight career so far.

His opponent Chan-Sung Jung has fought just twice in the last six years following a defeat to Aldo.

The Korean Zombie is back to prove a point, though his most recent bout in 2018 ended in defeat to Yair Rodriguez.

What time does UFC Fight Night 154 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Moicano v Korean Zombie – will start at midnight (UK time) on the night of Saturday 22nd June, running into the early hours of Sunday 23rd June.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 10:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 22nd June.

Where is UFC Fight Night 154 held?

The event will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, USA.

Up to 19,000 fans can fill the arena which usually hosts hockey matches.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 154

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 10:00pm on Saturday (PreLims) and midnight (Main Card) into the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.