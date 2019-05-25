Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY play-off match live on TV and online

The 2018/19 Championship season has ended for 20 teams, but four remain on the edge of their seat with everything still to play for.

Norwich and Sheffield United secured the automatic promotion spots but Leeds, West Brom, Aston Villa and Derby will go head-to-head in the Championship play-offs in a scrap to reach the Premier League.

Every play-off encounter will be broadcast live as another dramatic campaign draws to a pulsating close.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.

Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19

First leg

Aston Villa 2-1 West Brom

Derby 0-1 Leeds

Second leg

West Brom 1-0 Aston Villa (Aston Villa win 4-3 on penalties)

Leeds 2-4 Derby

Final – Monday 27th May

Aston Villa v Derby – Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

