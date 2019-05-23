England v Australia: How to watch Cricket World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream online

England head into the first of two Cricket World Cup warm-up matches this weekend when they face Australia.

Captain Eoin Morgan will lead his men into the tournament hoping to make a big impact on home soil.

The ODI with Australia will give Morgan a good opportunity to examine his final squad after rising star Jofra Archer was included in the 15.

England will then face Afghanistan in the second warm-up game before their World Cup opener against South Africa.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

What time is England v Australia?

England v Australia will begin at 10:30am on Saturday 25th May 2019.

Where is England v Australia?

The game will take place at The Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

Up to 16,500 fans can fill the ground and was sold out for England’s ODI with Pakistan in May.

How to watch England v Australia on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket Red Button and Sky Sports Mix from 10:20am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.

