Chelsea v Arsenal: How to watch Europa League final FREE on TV and live stream online

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the first of two all-English European finals to round off the season.

The London rivals will clash in the Europa League final just days before Liverpool and Tottenham’s Champions League showdown.

The Blues reached the showpiece game after overcoming Frankfurt on penalties at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal toppled Valencia twice in a 7-3 aggregate thriller to book their place in Baku.

The Gunners will qualify for next season’s Champions League competition if they triumph in Azerbaijan.

However, Chelsea will be out to spoil the party despite already securing their place back at Europe’s top table through the Premier League standings.

Fans across the nation and around the world will be desperate to tune in for the big game – but how can you soak up the action?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 29th May 2019.

How to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in HD and 4K UHD from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Chelsea v Arsenal for FREE

The game will be made free-to-air by BT Sport for non-subscribers.

All fans can live stream the game via the BT Sport website (visit btsport.com/final on the day of the match) and mobile app.

It will also be screened in 4K, HD or SD via the BT Sport YouTube channel allowing everyone to soak up the drama.

Virgin Media customers can also tune into Channel 100 (HD) or Channel 532 (4K UHD) to watch the match for free.

Chelsea v Arsenal past meetings

3rd January 2018 – Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

10th January 2018 – Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal (League Cup)

24th January 2018 – Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (League Cup)

18th August 2018 – Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

19th January 2019 – Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal – like their north London rivals Tottenham – are a different animal in Europe.

Their Premier League form has dropped off a cliff but they’ve comfortably dispatched Valencia and Napoli with four victories in their last four European games.

Chelsea have churned out plenty of tidy displays on the continent but in all competitions they often lack the killer instinct that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette bring.

Eden Hazard’s performance is the key to the game, but if he doesn’t show up, Arsenal could power their way to the silverware.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

