Premier League prize money 2018/19: How much will every team earn?

The Premier League season is rapidly approaching the finishing line with plenty still up for grabs with two rounds of fixtures to go.

Liverpool and Manchester City continue to battle for the title and the race for the top four is still active, though the relegation battle is all wrapped up.

However, every team remains in a battle to rake in massive amounts of prize money depending on where they finish in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Premier League prize money for the 2018/19 season.

Premier League 2018/19 prize money

Premier League teams will earn roughly £2m more than the team below them, making the final day of the season a potential lucrative afternoon for many teams. Each position will earn as follows:

Based on official 2017/18 figures. 2018/19 to be confirmed imminently.

£38.4m £36.5m £34.6m £32.6m £30.7m £28.8m £26.9m £25m £23.1m £21.1m £19.2m £17.3m £15.4m £13.4m £11.5m £9.6m £7.7m £5.8m £3.8m £1.9m

How to watch final weekend of Premier League season

You can watch final day of Premier League action live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the chosen matches via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

