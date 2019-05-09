Chelsea v Frankfurt: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream online

Chelsea are in a solid position in their European tie with Frankfurt as they bid to reach the Europa League final.

The Blues managed to grind out a 1-1 draw in Germany last week, giving them a priceless away goal ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

Boss Maurizio Sarri will have faith in his side to finish the job on home turf without resorting to extra time or a penalty shoot-out.

Pedro notched the vital goal in Frankfurt but Olivier Giroud will be determined to further his claim for the Europa League Golden Boot on Thursday night.

The Frenchman has endured another stop-start season in the Premier League but has recorded a terrific 10-goal haul in Europe.

Giroud sits in No 1 spot in the top scorers list, just one strike ahead of Luka Jovic who will lead the line for Frankfurt against Chelsea.

What time is Chelsea v Frankfurt?

Chelsea v Frankfurt will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 9th May 2019.

How to watch Chelsea v Frankfurt on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Frankfurt may not be a recognised force at the pinnacle of European football, but their threat cannot be downplayed.

Jovic is courting the attention of Real Madrid following his terrific 2018/19 campaign, but yet again a Chelsea fixture looks set to come down to Eden Hazard’s contribution – or lack of.

Hazard was benched for the first leg amid intense speculation over his future, but he will hope to mark his possible last Stamford Bridge appearance with an explosive reminder of what Chelsea might be losing.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Frankfurt

