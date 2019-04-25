Europa League final 2019: How to watch LIVE on TV and online – when is the game?

The Europa League is heating up with some of Europe’s biggest teams battling for silverware and a return to UEFA’s top table, the Champions League.

Arsenal and Chelsea continue to represent the Premier League in the final four.

The Gunners beat Napoli 3-0 on aggregate following a pair of assured European displays.

Chelsea were given a scare by Slavia Prague at Stamford Bridge but spared their blushes by edging to a 5-3 aggregate win.

The final is sure to provide plenty of entertainment when it rolls around regardless of the match-up – but when is the showpiece game?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything we need to know about the Europa League final in 2019.

When is the Europa League final 2019?

The final will take place on Wednesday 29th May at 8:00pm UK time.

Where is the Europa League Final taking place?

The Europa League Final will be taking place at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

The Baku Olympic Stadium was completed in 2015, and has a seating capacity of almost 70,000 people.

Who is in the final?

There are still four teams left in the competition (including two English teams) with the semi-finals underway.

Chelsea (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG)

Valencia (ESP)

Slavia Prague (CZE)

How can I watch and stream the Europa League Final?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

How can I buy Europa League final tickets?

You can apply for tickets to the Europa League Final when the application window opens in March.

Ticket prices will be announced on the day when this opens.

You can find more information and keep up to date by subscribing to news about tickets here.