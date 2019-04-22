IPL on TV: How to watch Indian Premier League 2019 – fixtures, UK times, TV, live stream

Indian Premier League contenders are battling for glory in the 2019 competition.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are aiming for their fourth title in the 12th season of IPL action.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be out for revenge after losing the final in 2018, while the Delhi Daredevils have been rebranded as the Delhi Capitals for this year of the tournament.

Eight teams will do battle over 60 matches in a bid for supremacy.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in, but how can you watch the IPL drama unfold?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the Indian Premier League on TV and online.

How to watch Indian Premier League on TV and live stream

Matches will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Indian Premier League fixtures (UK time)

Monday 15th April

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore – on BT Sport 3 at 3:15pm

Tuesday 16th April

Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals – on BT Sport 1 at 3:15pm

Wednesday 17th April

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings – on BT Sport 1 at 3:15pm

Thursday 18th April

Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians – on BT Sport 1 at 3:15pm

Friday 19th April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore – on BT Sport 3 at 3:15pm

Saturday 20th April

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians – on BT Sport ESPN at 11:15am

Delhi Capitals v Kings XI Punjab – on BT Sport Extra 3 at 3:30pm

Sunday 21st April

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders – on BT Sport ESPN at 11:15am

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings – on BT Sport ESPN at 3:30pm

Monday 22nd April

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals – on BT Sport 3 at 3:15pm

Tuesday 23rd April

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad – on BT Sport 3 at 3:15pm

Wednesday 24th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab – on BT Sport 3 at 3:15pm

Thursday 25th April

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals – on BT Sport 3 at 3:15pm

Friday 26th April

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians – on BT Sport 3 at 3:15pm

Saturday 27th April

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad – on BT Sport Extra 5 at 3:15pm

Sunday 28th April

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – on BT Sport ESPN at 11:15am

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians – on BT Sport ESPN at 3:30pm

Monday 29th April

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab – on BT Sport 3 at 3:15pm

Tuesday 30th April

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals – on BT Sport 3 at 3:15pm

