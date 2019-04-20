Champions League final 2019: How to watch LIVE on TV and online – when is the game?

Champions League contenders are edging their way closer to the final showdown with just four teams remaining in the competition.

Tottenham emerged triumphant from a 4-4 aggregate thriller with Manchester City on away goals.

Liverpool also enter the semi-finals after comfortably dispatching Porto.

Manchester United fell to a 4-0 aggregate defeat against Barcelona while Ajax stunned Juventus with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League final 2019 including who could feature, where it will be held and when the game takes place.

When is the Champions League final 2019?

The final will take place on Saturday 1st June 2019 at 8:00pm UK time.

Where will the Champions League final be played?

The big game will be hosted at the Wanda Metropolitano, the home of Atletico Madrid.

It boasts a 68,000 capacity and will be packed regardless of which teams reach European club football’s showpiece event.

Who is in the final?

There are still four teams left in the competition with the quarter-finals underway.

Tottenham (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP)

Ajax (NED)

Liverpool (ENG)

How can I watch the Champions League final?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

In recent years, BT has made the final available to stream for free for non-subscribers via YouTube, but we won’t know for sure if that is the case until closer to the date.

How can I buy Champions League final tickets?

Application for tickets will open in March 2019. You can subscribe for updates on ticket info here.