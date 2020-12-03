6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Pierce leaves and Nicolette has a plan

Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) turns his back on Ramsay Street this week as his marriage finally collapses, leaving lover Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) and son Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) wondering what they’ll do without him.

Advertisement

There’s also big news on the surrogacy front as Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) pushes ahead with the plan, and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) is torn between two fellas. Lucky girl.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 14th – 18th December 2020.

Dipi crushed by Pierce’s rejection

Smitten Dipi’s dreams of living happily ever after with lover Pierce, or at least having a wine named after her, are cruelly dashed when he says he still loves Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), despite the fact they’ve called it quits. So jeopardising her marriage with Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) was all for nothing…

Fearing the Greysons’ impending divorce means he could lose his wife to his love rival forever, Shane asks Dipi what the future holds and she reassures him it really is all over for Pierce – he’s moving to Sydney. While Shane tentatively punches the air and hopes this is a step closer to reconciliation, Dips hides how deeply hurt she is. Will her and Pierce leave on good terms?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Pierce leaves Erinsborough

He’s wrecked two marriages for the price of one, so playboy Pierce figures his work here is done and decides to leave for pastures new. Hendrix wants to stay put, and hopes daddy big bucks can still bankroll his lavish lifestyle, even from the other end of Australia.

Think on, sunshine, as Pierce insists if Hendrix remains in Ramsay Street he’ll have to grow up and support himself financially. Feeling somewhat cut loose from his father, Hendrix is taken in by the kindly Kennedys. Where else do down-on-their-luck teenagers go?

The time comes for Pierce’s big exit, and it’s bittersweet as he wishes Chloe well and the pair reflect on where it all went wrong. Before he goes, Pierce warns his estranged spouse to watch out for Nicolette – she’s trouble and could end up hurting her. Is he right, or is that just sour grapes?

Nicolette’s surrogacy causes controversy

Talking of lovesick Nic, she’s too busy making baby plans to gloat about her crush’s crumbling marriage. Yes, she’s properly set on being a surrogate for Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), despite reservations aired by her concerned (and by that we mean ‘stuffy’) mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

Seizing the moment after a few glasses of vino, Nicolette and the boys get overexcited about the idea and stage a spontaneous insemination (off screen, we hope). Word spreads and David’s dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is so gobsmacked he demands they call the whole thing off. Might be a bit late for that…

Bea torn between Levi and Nathan

Levi Canning (Richie Morris) tries to reunite Bea with Nathan Packard (Jackson Gallagher), knowing she still has a thing for him, despite his dodgy past. This ruins the plan Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) had to set her grandson and Bea up, and the matchmaking leads to misunderstandings aplenty and a very unforeseen incident in the Waterhole.

By the end of the week Bea finds herself touched by Levi’s selfless act, and realises he’s put his own feelings aside for the sake of her happiness. Does that mean she’s starting to fall for the cute cop more than new guy Packo?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

With her parents’ relationship still on the rocks, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) firmly takes her mother’s side. This leaves Ned Willis (Ben Hall) surprised at how tough his girlfriend is being on Shane, making him question if their recent reunion masks the possibility they’re not exactly on the same page about a few things…

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) get better acquainted and agree to another date, as Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) stumbles on some interesting info about the nurse – she was behind the secret hefty charity donation. Intrigued by the gesture, will Karl confront her about it and uncover her and Nicolette’s fraudulent secret? That might put paid to date number three.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.